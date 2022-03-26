U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.93

Shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.93 and traded as low as $7.66. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 27,126 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on U.S. Gold from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.68.

U.S. Gold ( NASDAQ:USAU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Gold by 31.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 19.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

