U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.04. U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, Chairman Max L. Fuller bought 147,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $593,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric A. Peterson bought 27,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $101,877.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $770,279 over the last ninety days. 30.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.10. 466,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,436. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $207.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.68. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

