Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Update

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the February 28th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBSFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($76.92) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($50.22) to €43.50 ($47.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

