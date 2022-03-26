Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ulta Beauty worth $18,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 947,858 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after acquiring an additional 417,705 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,231,000 after acquiring an additional 230,320 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 221.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,858,000 after acquiring an additional 226,781 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $59,185,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $395.07. 449,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $371.40 and its 200-day moving average is $381.51. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.77 and a 12-month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

