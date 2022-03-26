Umbrella Network (UMB) Hits Market Cap of $8.69 Million

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $8.69 million and approximately $867,077.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00202183 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008422 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011836 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

