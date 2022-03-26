uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QURE. Raymond James cut shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Get uniQure alerts:

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09. uniQure has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $197,308.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,111 shares of company stock worth $698,006. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of uniQure by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in uniQure by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 260,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,062,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth about $857,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.