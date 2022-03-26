uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QURE. Raymond James cut shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.
Shares of uniQure stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09. uniQure has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of uniQure by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in uniQure by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 260,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,062,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth about $857,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
uniQure Company Profile (Get Rating)
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
