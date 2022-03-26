United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Rentals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after acquiring an additional 139,291 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 63.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 11,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth $4,379,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.42.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $363.67 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.59 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.87 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

