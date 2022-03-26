UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Decreased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,330 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $79,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,439 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $513.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,551,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,824. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.49. The stock has a market cap of $482.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $360.55 and a 1-year high of $515.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

