Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.23

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.18. Unrivaled Brands shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,119,199 shares.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Unrivaled Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRTC)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unrivaled Brands (TRTC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Unrivaled Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unrivaled Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.