Unslashed Finance (USF) Market Cap Hits $4.77 Million

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Unslashed Finance has a total market cap of $4.77 million and $19,914.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00047327 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.64 or 0.07010083 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,178.55 or 0.99848987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00043984 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,097,846 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

