Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $25.47 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

