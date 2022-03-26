Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.37.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.