Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $97.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.37. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $97.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

