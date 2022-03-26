Validity (VAL) Price Tops $3.76

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for about $3.76 or 0.00008494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $17.05 million and approximately $144,876.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002359 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.73 or 0.00254723 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,539,341 coins and its circulating supply is 4,536,600 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.