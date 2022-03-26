ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.96

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.96 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 26.75 ($0.35). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 26.75 ($0.35), with a volume of 582,447 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £17.40 million and a P/E ratio of -11.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 16.74 and a quick ratio of 16.74.

ValiRx (LON:VAL)

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and associated biomarkers for cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, an anti-cancer therapeutic that is in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other indications of hormone induced unregulated growth, including endometriosis; VAL301, a reformulation of VAL201, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of women with endometriosis; and VAL401, a reformulation of generic drug Risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

