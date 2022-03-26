Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Issues Earnings Results

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.45), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. Vasta Platform updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:VSTA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 150,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.00. Vasta Platform has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50.
VSTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vasta Platform currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.
About Vasta Platform (Get Rating)
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
