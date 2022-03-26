VAULT (VAULT) Price Tops $1.42

VAULT (VAULT) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. One VAULT coin can now be bought for $1.42 or 0.00003221 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. VAULT has a market cap of $783,272.33 and $1,170.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,917 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

