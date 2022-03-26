Velas (VLX) Price Up 10.3% This Week

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Velas has a total market cap of $544.55 million and $9.57 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003613 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,640 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

