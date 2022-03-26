VeriCoin (VRC) Market Cap Reaches $215,492.19

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 50.6% against the dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $215,492.19 and approximately $315.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,279.96 or 1.00065980 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00064465 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00022577 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002202 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,784,255 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.