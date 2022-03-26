Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) to report sales of $33.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.93 million to $33.50 million. Veritone reported sales of $18.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $186.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.71 million to $189.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $231.23 million, with estimates ranging from $227.70 million to $235.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veritone.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $179,715 over the last ninety days. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Veritone by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritone by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,537,000 after buying an additional 53,902 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Veritone by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritone by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 31,790 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Veritone by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERI stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60. Veritone has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $37.14.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

