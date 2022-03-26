Viacoin (VIA) Trading 123.1% Higher Over Last Week

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $3.83 million and $147,612.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded up 123.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.23 or 0.00278475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00013338 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001468 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

