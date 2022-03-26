VIBE (VIBE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $446.00

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $446.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIBE has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

