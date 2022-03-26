VIG Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One VIG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIG has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $886,534.70 and approximately $132.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000182 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000619 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 891,448,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

