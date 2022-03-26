Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

VKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $3.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $246.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.72. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 54,515 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 146,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

