Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $3.14 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $246.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 495.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 242,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 326,954 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 28,988 shares in the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

