Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

VINC opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. Vincerx Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

