Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.
VINC opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. Vincerx Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $20.53.
Vincerx Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vincerx Pharma (VINC)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.