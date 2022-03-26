Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the February 28th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NCZ opened at $4.30 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)
