Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the February 28th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NCZ opened at $4.30 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $162,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 260,120 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 29.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,612,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 365,003 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 100.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 162,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 81,302 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

