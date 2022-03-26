Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Visa by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.43. 4,992,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,533,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.37. The company has a market capitalization of $418.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.