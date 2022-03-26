VITE Hits Market Cap of $27.22 Million (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0541 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VITE has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $27.22 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00047541 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 503,151,765 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

