Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Short Interest Down 62.1% in March

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,857,900 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 7,541,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,082.7 days.
VBIZF stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Viva Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.
Viva Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
