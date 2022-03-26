VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Position Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 121.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,606 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in VMware were worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VMware by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in VMware by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 160,427 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $118.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

