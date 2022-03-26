VNX Exchange Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $707.00 (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (VNXLU) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded flat against the dollar. One VNX Exchange coin can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VNX Exchange has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VNX Exchange Coin Profile

VNX Exchange is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog . VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX Exchange

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX Exchange directly using U.S. dollars.

