Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Vor Biopharma stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97.

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 100.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 299.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 23,796.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 235.7% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

