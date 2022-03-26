W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,521,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,374,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,368,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,033,000 after acquiring an additional 42,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,273,000 after acquiring an additional 139,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC opened at $81.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.17 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

About W. P. Carey (Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.