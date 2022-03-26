W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of W.W. Grainger worth $27,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.7% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 27.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,605,000 after acquiring an additional 30,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 114,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,011,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW opened at $506.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $486.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.32. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.55.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.