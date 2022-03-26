Wallington Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,603 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 50,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.8% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 6,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $85.20. 22,394,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,656,492. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $360.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

