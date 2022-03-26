WANdisco (LON:WAND) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $316.84

Shares of WANdisco plc (LON:WAND – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 316.84 ($4.17) and traded as low as GBX 313 ($4.12). WANdisco shares last traded at GBX 313.50 ($4.13), with a volume of 10,448 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £187.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 297.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 316.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.79.

Get WANdisco alerts:

WANdisco Company Profile (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.