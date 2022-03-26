Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $299,793.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000467 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00047019 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.54 or 0.07028553 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,191.97 or 0.99920238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00042844 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

