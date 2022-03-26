WazirX Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last Week (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $243.98 million and $11.45 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00047163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.69 or 0.07035957 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,225.13 or 1.00031161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00044179 BTC.

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

