Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.32. Webster Financial has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Webster Financial by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Webster Financial by 2,043.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

