Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NKLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nikola has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $19.52.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Nikola by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Nikola by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

