Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the February 28th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Weidai worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Weidai stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,334. Weidai has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16.

Weidai Ltd. engages in the provision of auto-backed financing solutions. It transforms used automobiles, a type of no-standard collateral into investable assets to provide accessible credit for small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.

