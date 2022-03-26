WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Trading Down 1.7%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.54 and last traded at C$4.62. Approximately 722,281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,105,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. TD Securities set a C$11.00 price target on WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.75.

The firm has a market cap of C$952.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

