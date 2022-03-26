Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 260.2% from the February 28th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of HYI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 143,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,909. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $16.64.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (HYI)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.