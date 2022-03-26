Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.58

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and traded as low as $11.59. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 43,394 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,388,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 376,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

