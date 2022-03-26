Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.58

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and traded as low as $11.59. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 43,394 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
