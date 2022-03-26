Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the February 28th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of WSTRF stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.28.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile (Get Rating)
