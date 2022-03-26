Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the February 28th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WSTRF stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

