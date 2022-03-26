WHALE Price Up 5.5% This Week (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, WHALE has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for about $5.98 or 0.00013482 BTC on major exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $46.07 million and $578,238.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00047050 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.87 or 0.07022971 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,348.60 or 0.99959022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00042834 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,701,813 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.