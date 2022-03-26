Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,166. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

