Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stake Lowered by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,007,000 after buying an additional 315,676 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,834,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65,605 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,823,000 after acquiring an additional 68,279 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,504,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,715,000 after acquiring an additional 39,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $181.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $180.55 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.60.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Whirlpool Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.