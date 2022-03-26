WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $475.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $475.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $464.10 million and the highest is $482.13 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $425.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

